Welcome to Positive Life Radio

We’re so glad you’re here! At Positive Life Radio, we strive to provide the Northwest with music and programming that is uplifting, edifying, and most of all, positive. Thank you for listening and being a part of our local community!

Upcoming Events

Max Lucado Daily Devotional

  • Matthew was a public tax collector. As crooked as a corkscrew. Everyone kept his distance from Matthew. Everyone, that is,......

    20 April, 2025
